VISITING TEACHERS FROM SPAIN WORK WITH IRVING STUDENTS

Iowa has brought 18 teachers from Spain to the state through the Visiting Teachers Program.

Four of those teachers are now providing instruction in the Irving Dual Language Elementary School on Floyd Boulevard.

Helen De La Plaza came to the state from a small town in southwestern Spain to teach local 1st graders:

The teachers bring a unique perspective to Irving students, which get their education taught in English for half of the day and Spanish for half of the day.

De La Plaza’s 1st Graders used toy microphones to interview each other and learn new words in doing so:

The exchange teachers from Spain are teaching both languages.

She says most of the children know and speak English, and they help each other translate when necessary:

De La Plaza and the teachers are on three year contracts to teach in Sioux City.

She says there is a two year extension possible after that and she will likely stay here for those additional years.

Classroom photo of Carmen Pestana & students