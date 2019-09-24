MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING SLOWLY SUBSIDES IN IOWA

Flooding along the Missouri River is slowly starting to subside a little bit.

The river crested at Omaha/Council Bluffs on Monday and it’s expected to fall below minor flood stage there by Saturday.

National Weather Service hydrologist David Pearson says scientists will be watching the river closely.

Releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam have been increased back to 80,000 cubic feet per second by the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to make room for flood control storage, and Pearson says the river will remain very vulnerable to flooding:

The Iowa Department of Transportation reopened southbound Interstate-29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs Tuesday morning.

Northbound I-29 from Loveland to Council Bluffs remains closed, along with parts of I-680.

