FLOODING WORSENS ALONG INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF I-680

A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 29, as well as a section of I-680, remain closed due to flooding from the Missouri River.

Iowa D-O-T engineer Austin Yates says about a mile of I-29 is underwater and the water is up to two feet deep.

Barricades are in place to keep vehicles from trying to get through the water:

Interstate 29 is closed from Council Bluffs to Loveland, 20 miles to the north, while I-680 is closed from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange.

Yates says they’re keeping a close watch on several sections of roadways in the region with their highway camera system.

US-159 at the Missouri State Line, east of Rulo is closed on the Nebraska side at the Missouri River Bridge at Rulo.

Six feet of water was reported over MO-111 at Big Lake, Missouri, and was starting to rise over US-159.

The D-O-T expects the highways to be closed all week.

Audio from Katie Peikes, Photo from IDOT