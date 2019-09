SEVEN PEOPLE WERE INJURED FRIDAY NIGHT IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A CAR AND A VAN CARRYING SIX PEOPLE COLLIDED IN THE 4300 BLOCK OF SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE JUST BEFORE 6:30PM.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE CAR LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND COLLIDED WITH THE ONCOMING VAN.

ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.