TRAN WALKER SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Sioux City man accused of two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and an acquaintance has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Judge Tod Deck ordered that 19-year-old Tran Walker serve the terms concurrently in the deaths of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.

Stevie Sullivan, the mother of Paiten Sullivan, says Felipe Negron Jr. died a hero in trying to save her daughter:

Sullivan, the only victim’s family member to speak, then described Tran Walker as evil:

Walker declined to speak at his sentencing.

Judge Deck ordered Walker to pay $150,000 to each of his victim’s estates.

He denied defense motions for a new trial and arrest of judgment.

A restitution hearing was set for next January 24th.