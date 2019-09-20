I-680 CLOSED FROM MISSOURI RIVER TO I-29 FROM FLOODING

Area flooding has caused the Iowa Department of Transportation to close Interstate 680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange near Crescent as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Interstate 29 in the Honey Creek area was closed early Friday morning and is expected to remain closed over the weekend.

Relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable as closure changes happen rapidly and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic.

The best source of information on state and U.S. highways and interstate roadway closures during uncertain weather events is www.511ia.org.