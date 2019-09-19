MOVIE LINEUP SET FOR SIOUX CITY FILM FESTIVAL

The films have been selected for the 2019 Sioux City International Film Festival.

Spokesman Rick Mullin says the films are from all over the world and are selected by local festival organizers and judges.

He says deciding this year’s entrants was a challenge:

It’s the 15th year for the festival.

Board member Leslie Werden says the theme of this year’s festival is “Women in Film” and there are numerous featured guests:

This year’s films will be screened two different times each on the big screen from October 3rd through the 5th:

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at siouxcityfilmfest.org or at the door.