“HUMAN LIBRARY” SHARE LIFE EXPERIENCES WITH BRIAR CLIFF STUDENTS

Students at Briar Cliff University spent part of their Thursday speaking to 42 “human library books” about stereotypes, prejudices and other challenges encountered in their lives.

The people representing the books are from a wide range of careers, ethnicities and experiences.

Donna Wolff lost her teenage son to suicide.

She is now an advocate for suicide prevention and shared her story with the Briar Cliff students who stopped by her table:

Rachelle Rawson is a born again Christian who survived an abusive relationship:

She volunteers to be a human library book every year to make a difference for the students:

Rawson is now happily married with a career and home, but she overcame many hardships to get that life:

Counselor Angela Houk of Briar Cliff helps organize the event and collect the “human book” participants:

It’s the fourth year Briar Cliff has held the “Human Library” event.