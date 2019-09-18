Home Local News MRHD AWARDS $1MILLION IN NEW GRANTS

MRHD AWARDS $1MILLION IN NEW GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded 17 grants totaling $1 million dollars to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The grants, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 and support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for Woodbury County residents.

The grants include $200,000 to the Mercy One Medical Center Foundation for a Hybrid Suite for Trauma, $100,000 for the new gym floor at the Bishop Heelan Catholic School and $27,000 to the Hornick American Legion for repairs to the town’s flood damaged social center building.

MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities now totals more than $37 million dollars since 1994.

MRHD holds the non-profit license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County while the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

Economic Development; Community Improvement; Tourism: $172,000

  • Woodbury County Conservation, ADA Fishing Pier: $100,000
  • City of Sloan, Splash pad Restrooms: $72,000

 

Human Services; Health Services: $390.000

  • Sanford Center, Flooring, Lights, Paint, Etc.: $25,000
  • Crittenton Center, Resurface Parking: $50,000
  • Foodbank of Siouxland, Warehouse Improvements: $25,000
  • CSADV, Safety and Security: $65,000
  • Oto Ambulance, Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator: $25,000
  • Mercy One Medical Center Foundation, Hybrid Suite for Trauma: $200,000

 

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $263,000

  • Hornick American Legion, Repair flood Damage: $27,000
  • Mapleton Fire Department, Grass Rig Pic up Truck: $25,000
  • Siouxland Mental Health, Facility Upgrades: $85,000
  • City of Sgt. Bluff, Recreation Center Updates: $33,000
  • Sioux City Junior League, Interior Upgrades at Discovery Center, $50,000
  • Bronson Fire Department, Replace Scott Air Packs: $43,000

 

Education: $175,000

  • Sioux City Schools, Fire Fighter Gear/Academy: $25,000
  • Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Gym Floor: $100,000
  • Morningside College, Renovate UPS Auditorium: $50,000

