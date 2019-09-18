MRHD AWARDS $1MILLION IN NEW GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded 17 grants totaling $1 million dollars to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.
The grants, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 and support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for Woodbury County residents.
The grants include $200,000 to the Mercy One Medical Center Foundation for a Hybrid Suite for Trauma, $100,000 for the new gym floor at the Bishop Heelan Catholic School and $27,000 to the Hornick American Legion for repairs to the town’s flood damaged social center building.
MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities now totals more than $37 million dollars since 1994.
MRHD holds the non-profit license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County while the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.
Economic Development; Community Improvement; Tourism: $172,000
- Woodbury County Conservation, ADA Fishing Pier: $100,000
- City of Sloan, Splash pad Restrooms: $72,000
Human Services; Health Services: $390.000
- Sanford Center, Flooring, Lights, Paint, Etc.: $25,000
- Crittenton Center, Resurface Parking: $50,000
- Foodbank of Siouxland, Warehouse Improvements: $25,000
- CSADV, Safety and Security: $65,000
- Oto Ambulance, Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator: $25,000
- Mercy One Medical Center Foundation, Hybrid Suite for Trauma: $200,000
Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $263,000
- Hornick American Legion, Repair flood Damage: $27,000
- Mapleton Fire Department, Grass Rig Pic up Truck: $25,000
- Siouxland Mental Health, Facility Upgrades: $85,000
- City of Sgt. Bluff, Recreation Center Updates: $33,000
- Sioux City Junior League, Interior Upgrades at Discovery Center, $50,000
- Bronson Fire Department, Replace Scott Air Packs: $43,000
Education: $175,000
- Sioux City Schools, Fire Fighter Gear/Academy: $25,000
- Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Gym Floor: $100,000
- Morningside College, Renovate UPS Auditorium: $50,000