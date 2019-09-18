MRHD AWARDS $1MILLION IN NEW GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded 17 grants totaling $1 million dollars to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The grants, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 and support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for Woodbury County residents.

The grants include $200,000 to the Mercy One Medical Center Foundation for a Hybrid Suite for Trauma, $100,000 for the new gym floor at the Bishop Heelan Catholic School and $27,000 to the Hornick American Legion for repairs to the town’s flood damaged social center building.

MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities now totals more than $37 million dollars since 1994.

MRHD holds the non-profit license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County while the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.

Economic Development; Community Improvement; Tourism: $172,000

Woodbury County Conservation, ADA Fishing Pier: $100,000

City of Sloan, Splash pad Restrooms: $72,000

Human Services; Health Services: $390.000

Sanford Center, Flooring, Lights, Paint, Etc.: $25,000

Crittenton Center, Resurface Parking: $50,000

Foodbank of Siouxland, Warehouse Improvements: $25,000

CSADV, Safety and Security: $65,000

Oto Ambulance, Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator: $25,000

Mercy One Medical Center Foundation, Hybrid Suite for Trauma: $200,000

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $263,000

Hornick American Legion, Repair flood Damage: $27,000

Mapleton Fire Department, Grass Rig Pic up Truck: $25,000

Siouxland Mental Health, Facility Upgrades: $85,000

City of Sgt. Bluff, Recreation Center Updates: $33,000

Sioux City Junior League, Interior Upgrades at Discovery Center, $50,000

Bronson Fire Department, Replace Scott Air Packs: $43,000

Education: $175,000