JOHN GLEESON AWARDED CHAMBER’S DEMING AWARD

Local businessman John Gleeson was honored with the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the 34th Annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Tuesday evening.

Gleeson, the President and CEO of the Klinger Companies, was honored for his decades of business leadership, community service, and philanthropy.

He paid tribute to his grandfather and parents for teaching him to give back to his community:

Earlier this year, the Klinger Companies and the Gleeson Family Foundation contributed $1 million dollars to the United Way of Siouxland’s endowment fund.

Jennifer Letch of empirical technology was introduced as the new chair of the Chamber’s board of directors.

Nancy Henry was named Chamber Ambassador of the year and Sailor of the Year awards were also presented to two crewmen of the U.S.S. Sioux City.