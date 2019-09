CREW MEMBERS FROM U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TOUR SIOUXLAND

CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TOURED THE CITY AND LE MARS TUESDAY AHEAD OF AN APPEARANCE AT THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL MEETING.

EXECUTIVE OFFICER WADE SMITH IS SECOND IN COMMAND ON THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP.

HE SAYS THE SHIP AND CREW ARE CONTINUING TO PREPARE FOR THEIR FIRST MISSION DEPLOYMENT NEXT YEAR:

SMITH HAS SERVED ON A VARIETY OF SHIPS DURING HIS NAVAL CAREER:

SMITH AND OTHER CREW MEMBERS RECEIVED PLAQUES FOR THE SHIP FROM THE CITY’S POLICE AND FIRE CHIEFS AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT HEADQUARTERS.

THEY THEN HEADED TO LE MARS FOR LUNCH AND A TOUR OF THE BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR AND A WELLS ICE CREAM PLANT.

THE CREW MEMBERS ALSO VISITED CHILDREN AT UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL.