W.I.T. TO HOST ELECTORAL COLLEGE DISCUSSION

Sioux City’s League of Women Voters will host a presentation on the pros and cons of the Electoral College and the direct popular vote Tuesday night.

The speakers will explain each approach to the presidential selection process.

They are Dr. Patrick Bass of Morningside College, Dr. Joe Blankenau from Wayne State College; and Dr. Elizabeth Smith of the University of South Dakota.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Cargill Auditorium, room D103 on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus.

It is free and open to the public.