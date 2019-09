A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS DIED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN CEDAR COUNTY NEBRASKA.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 21-YEAR -OLD JOSHUA HAUGER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR ON HIGHWAY 81, LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK THE RAILING ON THE DISCOVERY BRIDGE.

HAUGER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HE WAS WEARING HIS SEAT BELT WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

NO ONE ELSE WAS IN THE VEHICLE AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.