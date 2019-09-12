TRUCKER APPRECIATION EVENT SAYS THANKS TO BIG RIG DRIVERS

Siouxland truckers who stopped at the Love’s Travel Center on Singing Hills Boulevard Thursday afternoon got a free lunch and other special surprises.

Great West Casualty Company and Joe Morten & Son hosted a “Truck Driver Appreciation Event” to say ‘thank you’ to the more than 32 million trucks moving America forward every day.

John Joines, Vice President of Safety and Loss Prevention at Great West, says trucking is vital to the American economy:

The health of the drivers who sit behind the wheel of their rig every day is very important so besides a free lunch, there was also free health screenings available:

September 8th through the14th is Trucker Appreciation Week