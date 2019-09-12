SMITH APPLAUDS TRUMP’S REPEAL OF WOTUS RULES

The Trump administration has finalized the repeal of the Waters of the United States rule, known as WOTUS, that was enacted by President Obama’s administration.

Nebraska Republican Congressman Adrian Smith says that’s great news for farm states:

Under the 1972 Clean Water Act, the EPA’s jurisdiction was statutorily limited to navigable waters.

Regulation of non-navigable waters was the responsibility of the states.

In 2015, the Obama administration instituted WOTUS to expand EPA’s jurisdiction to include virtually all water flows, from ditches to prairie potholes, even on private land.

Farm state Republicans opposed the measure.

Congressman Smith led the fight against it, authoring a bill repealing WOTUS which made it to President Obama’s desk in 2016 before being vetoed.