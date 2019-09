POLICE LOOKING FOR WOMAN INVOLVED IN ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR A WOMAN WHO ROBBED A MORNINGSIDE CONVENIENCE STORE TUESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE WOMAN ENTERED THE TRANSIT GENERAL STORE AT 2324 TRANSIT AVENUE AT 10:45PM, DISPLAYED A GUN AND DEMANDED MONEY.

SHE FLED THE SCENE WITH AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF CASH.

THE CLERK WAS NOT INJURED IN THE ROBBERY.