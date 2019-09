SOUTH SIOUX PROPERTY OWNERS TO SEE 10% TAX HIKE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL SEE A PROPERTY TAX HIKE IN THE COMING YEAR.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED 6-0 MONDAY EVENING TO APPROVE THE INCREASE.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE INCREASE AFFECTS BUSINESS AND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY OWNERS:

HEDQUIST USES AN EXAMPLE OF A $100,000 HOME TO EXPLAIN THE INCREASE FOR A RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY OWNER:

HEDQUIST SAYS THE INCREASE IS DUE TO THE CITY’S EXPANSION OF THEIR FIRE DEPARTMENT TO ADD PAID FIREFIGHTERS.

HE SAYS THE FEDERAL GRANT THAT FUNDED THE START UP HIRING HAS DECREASED AND THE COST OF PAYING THE FIREFIGHTERS FALLS TO THE CITY:

COUNCILMAN BRUCE DAVIS ORIGINALLY OPPOSED THE GRANT, BUT SAYS VOTERS ALSO REJECTED A DIFFERENT WAY TO PAY THE FIREFIGHTERS:

ONLY ONE RESIDENT SPOKE AGAINST THE PROPOSED INCREASE.

HEDQUIST SAYS THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWS FOR SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS IN THE NEW BUDGET THAT WAS ALSO PASSED BY THE COUNCIL.

HE SAYS THERE WILL BE AN $800,000 REDUCTION IN THE ELECTRIC RATE CHARGES IN THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.