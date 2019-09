9/11 REMEMBRANCE AT FREEDOM PARK (UPDATE)

THERE’S SOME CHANGES FOR TONIGHT’S 9/11 CEREMONIES AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

BECAUSE OF THE HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT, CARS CANNOT PARK ON THE GRASSY AREA NEAR THE VIETNAM WALL.

ONCE THE PARKING LOT IS FULL, A HARD SURFACE LOT NEAR THE LARGE TENNIS BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION WILL BE USED.

SCHOOL BUSES WILL SHUTTLE ATTENDEES TO AND FROM THE 7PM EVENT.

A DIGNIFIED RETIREMENT FLAG BURNING AND A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THE 9-11 ATTACKS WILL TAKE PLACE.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO BRING THEIR OWN LAWN CHAIRS TO THE CEREMONY.

Updated 1:55pm 9/11/19

ANYONE WISHING TO CONTRIBUTE A WORN FLAG TO THE RETIREMENT CEREMONY IS WELCOME TO BRING IT WITH THEM.

