STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL LAUNCH FACEBOOK PROBE

Iowa and Nebraska are part of a group of state’s whose attorneys general are investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the probe will look into whether Facebook’s actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices or increased the price of advertising.

The House Judiciary Committee is also conducting an antitrust probe into Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Facebook’s Will Castleberry, a vice president of state and local policy, said in a statement Friday that the company welcomes a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which it operates.