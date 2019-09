SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH APARTMENT SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT THEY SAY WAS INVOLVED IN A SHOOTING AT THE RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

19-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY III OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON WITHOUT A PERMIT, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE AND OPERATING A VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT.

POLICE SAY CANADY HAS NOT BEEN SPECIFICALY CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING AT THE APARTMENTS LOCATED AT 2201 GIBSON STREET PENDING FURTHER INVESTIGATION.

POLICE SAY CANADY WAS DRIVING A RED VEHICLE INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT WHEN THAT VEHICLE WAS LOCATED THURSDAY MORNING.

CANADY WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN AND WAS DETAINED.

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND THE NAME OF A MAN WOUNDED WEDNESDAY HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED.