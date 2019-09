TESTIMONY BEGINS IN SAID MURDER TRIAL

THE TRIAL IS UNDERWAY OF A SIOUX CITY MAN MAN FROM SOMALIA WHO’S CHARGED IN THE FATAL STABBING OF HIS ROOMMATE.

38-YEAR-OLD ELMI SAID IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE OCTOBER 28TH DEATH LAST YEAR OF HIS ROOMMATE, GULED NUR, AT THEIR APARTMENT.

SAID WAS PREVIOUSLY IDENTIFIED BY AUTHORITIES AS ABDIQADAR SHARIF.

JUDGE PATRICK TOTT EXPLAINED THE NAME CHANGE TO THE JURY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIAL:

OC……….THIS EVER HAPPENED. :16

WOODBURY COUNTY PROSECUTOR KRISTINE TIMMONS SAID IN HER OPENING STATEMENT THAT NUR’S DEATH WAS UNREASONABLE, UNCALLED FOR AND UNPROVOKED.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY BRIAN BUCKMEIER SAYS SAID ACTED IN SELF DEFENSE IN THE STABBING OF NUR.

THE PROSECUTION PLAYED SURVEILANCE VIDEO WHICH SHOWED SOME OF THE EVENTS IN THE APARTMENT HALLWAY THE NIGHT GULED NUR DIED.

PART OF THAT VIDEO SHOWED THE VICTIM WALK DOWN THE HALL AND COLLAPSE.

SAID IS SHOWN COMING DOWN THE HALL LATER AND STOMPING ON NUR’S HEAD.