WELLS TO PURCHASE NEVADA ICE CREAM PLANT

Wells Enterprises has signed a purchase agreement with Unilever for its ice cream manufacturing plant in Henderson, Nevada, adding an important footprint in the West.

The sale is expected to be completed in September.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Mike Wells, CEO and President says “The facility provides an even larger platform for growth while positioning us to better serve our customers.

Wells is the #2 ice cream manufacturer in the US with the Blue Bunny brand along with private label and co-pack business.