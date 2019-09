Morningside College has started the new academic year with the arrival of the largest class of first-year, full-time freshmen since 2015 and the third largest class in the last two decades.

The Morningside Class of 2023 is comprised of 367 students from 23 states and 10 countries.

That’s a nearly six and a half percent increase in first-year students over the previous year.

Photo provided by Morningside College