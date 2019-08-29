CORPS SAYS STUDY IS NEEDED OF MISSOURI RIVER BELOW YANKTON

The Commander of the Northwest Division of the Army Corps of Engineers says a study of flood control measures is needed along the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam to St. Louis.

Brigadier General Peter Helmlinger spoke at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing Wednesday in North Sioux City.

Helmlinger says the river doesn’t have the capacity to carry the water flowing into the system below the dams:

Helmlinger says levees along the lower river may have to be modified:

The subcommittee hearing was chaired by South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

