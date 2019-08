SKEETER SPRAYING TO TAKE PLACE AT RIVERSIDE PARK

RIVERSIDE PARK WILL BE SPRAYED FOR MOSQUITOES THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENINGS.

THE SPRAYING IS TAKING PLACE TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF THE PESKY BUGS IN THE PARK IN ADVANCE OF THIS WEEKEND’S ARTSPLASH FESTIVAL.

ARTSPLASH TAKES PLACE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN RIVERSIDE PARK.