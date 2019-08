STEMM PARTNERS WITH ROTH FOUNDATION FOR ORPHANAGE FUND EFFORT

SIOUX CITY SURGEON DR. STEVE MEYER RECENTLY RETURNED FROM MAKING HIS 50TH MEDICAL MISSION TRIP TO THE AFRICAN COUNTRY OF TANZANIA.

MEYER HEADS STEMM, THE SIOUXLAND TANZANIAN EDUCATIONAL MEDICAL MINISTRY, AND IS RAISING MONEY TO EXPAND AN ORPHANAGE IN THAT COUNTRY:

OC………KIDS IN. :25

MEYER SAYS THE ROTH FOUNDATION WILL MATCH EACH $50-DOLLARS CONTRIBUTED TO STEMM TO FUND THAT EFFORT:

OC………WHO CONTRIBUTES. :23

MEYER HOPES TO RAISE THE FUNDS IN THE NEXT 50 DAYS.

ALL OF THE DONATED FUNDS GO DIRECTLY TO THE ORPHANAGE.

YOU MAY CONTRIBUTE BY GOING ONLINE TO STEMM.ORG.