HY-VEE WORKING TO IDENTIFY CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY DATA BREACH

Hy-Vee Foods says it’s aware of reports that hacked customer account information is being sold online.

The company says credit and debit card information of some Hy-Vee customers is being sold on an internet site for $17 to $35 apiece.

Hy-Vee is working with payment card networks to identify the cards and work with issuing banks.

Hy-Vee acknowledge earlier this month that it detected unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems linked to card payments at Hy-Vee restaurants, fuel pumps and drive-thru coffee shops.

The company doesn’t believe the breach extended to payments systems used inside its grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores.