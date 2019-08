A home on Sioux City’s west side has been red- tagged after a fire damaged it Friday afternoon.

The fire happened just before 1 o’clock at a home at West 25th and Rebecca streets.

Firefighters found smoke and fire at the back of the house, which made its way into the attic.

The cause was believed to be an improperly- discarded cigarette.

One person was home at the time and escaped with his pets without injury.

Photo courtesy KMEG