VIOLENCE AGAINST NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN ADDRESSED AT LAMERE FORUM

The Democratic presidential candidates who spoke during a two-day forum in Sioux City addressed what some call an “epidemic” of violence against Native American women.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro says it’s time to ensure justice for indigenous women.

The Indian Health Institute estimates just two percent of reported cases of missing Native American women are listed on a federal database.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called for better cooperation between the U.S. government and tribal authorities.

Author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, the first candidate to speak on the forum’s first day, says the country must repair what has been broken.

According to the National Institute of Justice, 84 percent of Native American women experience violence in their lifetime — and women in some tribal communities are 10 times more likely to be murdered than other women.

The Frank LaMere Presidential Candidate Forum, named for the late South Sioux City activist, took place at the Orpheum Theater.

