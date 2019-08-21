SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR VISITS LOCAL COMPANIES

The head of the U-S Small Business Administration’s lending operation is in Sioux City today (Wednesday) to meet with lenders and to visit businesses that are prospering thanks, in part, to S-B-A loans.

Bill Manger says he’s promoting the agency’s Lender Match initiative.

It’s a free online referral tool that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with SBA-approved lenders.

Lender Match is a fairly new program for the S-B-A and Manger says it’s proving to be very useful.

The S-B-A is working closely with the U-S Department of Agriculture in order to reach out to rural areas where people want to start or expand small businesses.

Manger says the S-B-A’s Rural Outreach Initiative is designed to boost small business formation and growth to create jobs and improve the health of local communities.

The agency is also encouraging lenders to make loans in counties designated as “rural” by offering them reduced fees.