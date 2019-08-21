PLEA AND SENTENCING SET IN DANIEL LEVERING MURDER CASE

A plea taking and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Friday for a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder.

31-year-old Daniel Levering is charged in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker of Winnebago on July 23rd of 2017.

Police say Levering was among three people who assaulted Walker while he was washing his car in Sioux City.

Levering allegedly stabbed Walker several times while a second suspect struck the victim with a baseball bat.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Judge Patrick Tott ruled in July that Levering was mentally competent to stand trial.

Levering continues to be held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.