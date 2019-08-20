DAKOTA COUNTY LEADERS LEARN ABOUT BLUEPRINT FOR NEBRASKA

Business leaders from Dakota County discussed strategies to improve the states economy by job creation and attracting and retaining young graduates in a forum held by the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Jim Smith is the Executive Director of “Blueprint Nebraska”:

Smith says Dakota County is among the first to get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process:

Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone also spoke to the Dakota County group and says “Blueprint Nebraska” has their support and affects all types of business:

The 34-community tour is being held in coordination with local chambers of commerce and community organizations across the state.