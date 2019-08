MIRACLE RIDERS ROLL OUT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR C-M-N

A HALF DOZEN MOTORCYCLE RIDERS HAVE DEPARTED SIOUX CITY TO TRAVEL THROUGH 30 EASTERN STATES IN 12 DAYS, RAISING MONEY FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

MATT THOMPSON IS THE LEADER OF THE MIRACLE RIDERS, WHO HOPE TO RAISE $50,000 ON THEIR 5000 MILE JOURNEY:

OC………..WITH THEIR FAMILY. :11

THIS IS THE 4TH YEAR THE LOCAL RIDERS HAVE TAKEN THE JOURNEY, AND THOMPSON HAS BEEN ON EACH ONE OF THEM.

THE RIDERS PAY FOR THEIR OWN EXPENSES ON THE TRIP, SO EVERY DOLLAR RAISED SUPPORTS CMN:

OC…………GOTTA GET THERE. ;10

AND WHILE EACH DAYS RIDE IS MAPPED OUT, THE RIDERS STILL GET IN SOME SIGHTSEEING ALONG THE WAY.

SOME ALSO HAVE FAMILY MEMBERS ALONG THE ROUTE:

OC…………IS IMPORTANT. ;19

THIS YEAR’S RIDE HONORS THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF UNITY POINT ST.LUKE’S HOSPITAL BEING PART OF CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.