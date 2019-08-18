NINE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO ATTEND LAMERE NATIVE AMERICAN FORUM

Nine presidential candidates will be attending a Native American forum in Sioux City on Monday & Tuesday.

The Frank LaMere Presidential Candidate Forum, named for the late South Sioux City activist, will take place at the Orpheum Theater.

Tribal leaders and citizens will talk with the candidates about issues including health care, education and violence against Native women.

Several candidates attending the forum, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson, have issued platforms dedicated to the needs of indigenous people.

Williamson will speak at 9am, with Warren scheduled to follow at 10am.

A special presentation will take place at 1pm followed by Senator Amy Klobuchar at 2pm and Governor Steve Bullock at 3pm.