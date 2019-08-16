Home Local News TYSON FOODS RECALLS CHICKEN PATTY PRODUCT

TYSON FOODS RECALLS CHICKEN PATTY PRODUCT

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

Morgan Watchous, Communications Manager, Tyson Foods, explains the recall:

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag.

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

