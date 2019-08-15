HY-VEE WARNS CUSTOMERS OF POSSIBLE PAYMENT SYSTEM ISSUE

Hy-Vee Foods is warning customers about what it says is a security incident involving payment card systems.

Hy-Vee officials say they launched an investigation after detecting unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems, activity the company thinks has stopped.

The investigation focused on card payments at Hy-Vee fuel pumps, restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.

Company officials do not believe the problem involves payment systems used inside its grocery stores, drugstores and convenience stores.

They use encryption technology for processing card transactions.

Hy-vee intends to notify customers when it can share specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.