BOAT CLUB TO HOST POKER RUN FUNDRAISER SATURDAY

LOCAL BOATERS WILL BE TAKING TO THE MISSOURI RIVER THIS SATURDAY TO RAISE MONEY FOR REPAIRS AT THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB.

CLUB FLEET CAPTAIN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THE 21ST ANNUAL POKER RUN BEGINS AT 9AM:

OC………..CURE THE PROBLEM. :24

BUTLER SAYS BOATERS MAY PRE-REGISTER FRIDAY EVENING AT THE CLUB LOCATED AT THE BACK OF RIVERSIDE PARK:

OC…………WILL HAVE A BAND. :13

BUTLER SAYS THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, AND NON-BOATERS MAY ALSO PURCHASE POKER HAND CARDS TO HELP IN THE FUNDRAISING REPAIR EFFORT.