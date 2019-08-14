MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE DEBUTS NURSING DOCTORAL PROGRAM

Morningside College hopes to help fill a national shortage in nursing by offering its first doctoral program this fall, a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Jackie Barber, dean of the Morningside College Nylen School of Nursing, says the 30-credit program will offer two tracks:

OC…………teaching positions. :20

The doctoral program will be delivered online and is designed for working nurses seeking advancement as leaders in health care:

OC…………..patient outcomes. :23

Barber expects the initial cohort to be around 6-8 students.

Going forward, rolling enrollment options in fall, spring, and summer will be available.