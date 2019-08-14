BOTH REPUBLICANS & DEMOCRATS TAKE CONGRESSMAN KING TO TASK OVER COMMENTS

Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, who is challenging King’s bid for a tenth term in Congress, tweeted that he is “100 per cent pro-life, but King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish the pro-life cause.

Fellow Republican Jeremy Taylor, who is also running against King, says unfortunately King continues to be in the press for all of the wrong reasons, and puts Republican control of the seat and the ability to take back Congress in jeopardy:

Democrat J.D. Scholten, who lost to King in 2018, says excusing violence in any way is unacceptable, and he called King’s comments on rape and incest disrespectful to survivors.

Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand have called for King to resign from Congress.