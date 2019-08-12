BRANSTAD SEES CHINA TRADE BATTLE CONTINUING

The trade war between the U.S. and China is continuing with no sign of a resolution in the near future.

The Trump Administration will impose another 10-percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting September 1st, with China retaliating.

President Trump says talks will continue with a meeting in September, but he is not going to make a deal with China at this time.

The U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, says he’s not sure how long the trade war will drag out:

China has also asked state owned companies to halt all purchases of U.S. agricultural goods.

Branstad says he’s not sure if that is just a threat or not:

And Branstad doesn’t know if the Chinese are really stalling until after the 2020 elections:

Branstad says it will take persistence and patience for the two countries to strike a deal.

The former Iowa Governor made a stop at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.

Jerry Oster WNAX