BRANSTAD SEES CHINA TRADE BATTLE CONTINUING

The trade war between the U.S. and China is continuing with no sign of a resolution in the near future.
The Trump Administration will impose another 10-percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting September 1st, with China retaliating.
President Trump says talks will continue with a meeting in September, but he is not going to make a deal with China at this time.
The U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, says he’s not sure how long the trade war will drag out:
China has also asked state owned companies to halt all purchases of U.S. agricultural goods.
Branstad says he’s not sure if that is just a threat or not:
And Branstad doesn’t know if the Chinese are really stalling until after the 2020 elections:
Branstad says it will take persistence and patience for the two countries to strike a deal.
The former Iowa Governor made a stop at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.
