AVILA SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON IN PLEA AGREEMENT

A Sioux City man will serve up to five years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 fatal assault on 4th Street.

24-year-old Ray Avila was sentenced to up to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and another five for flight to avoid prosecution.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer accepted the plea agreement where the two terms would be served concurrently.

A third count of assault causing serious injury was dropped.

Avila was charged in the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson of Sioux City, who died days after Avila punched him in the head.

Johnson fell and struck his head on concrete.

Avila told the judge he understood the plea agreement and what he had done:

OC……….things happen. :13

Victim’s impact statements were read by family members and friends.

Andrew Sandman was Pete Johnson’s best friend and read a statement on behalf of Melissa Johnson, Pete’s wife:

OC…………ever comprehend. ;24

Avila was given credit for 52 days time served in the Woodbury County Jail.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to Johnson’s estate and family members.