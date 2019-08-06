TRAN WALKER SENTENCING DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER

The Sioux City man found guilty of two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend and an acquaintance will be sentenced to prison on September 20th.

19-year-old Tran Walker will be sentenced by Judge Tod Deck for the deaths of 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. in January of 2018.

Deck presided over Walker’s bench trial.

Walker faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced in Woodbury County District Court.