A BLOCK OF JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY NORTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA BEGINNING AT 7AM.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH AND 12TH STREETS THAT DAY SO CREWS MAY TAKE DOWN A TREE IN THAT AREA.

THE WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 4:30PM THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

A DETOUR USING 11TH, NEBRASKA AND 13TH STREETS WILL BE POSTED.