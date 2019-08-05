SCHOLTEN ANNOUNCES BID FOR 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

J.D. Scholten has announced he will run again for the Democratic nomination of Iowa’s 4th District Congressional seat.

Scholten ran a close race in 2018 against Republican incumbent Steve King, falling three points short in one of the closest races in years for that House seat.

He is a 5th generation Iowan from Sioux City who feels many of the issues in this campaign are the same as two years ago:

Scholten says his heart goes out to the families of the victims of mass shootings this past weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio:

Scholten held town hall meetings across the district is his first run for public office, driving a large R-V from town to town:

He released a campaign announcement video narrated by Kevin Costner.

Scholten will hold a kickoff campaign rally tonight, (Monday) in Sioux City at 6pm in the parking lot located at 1214 4th St.

He will also hold a rally Tuesday in Ames at 9pm at Mother’s Pub.