B-29 WORLD WAR II BOMBER ON DISPLAY AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

ONE OF TWO REMAINING FLYING FORTRESS B-29 BOMBERS FROM WORLD WAR TWO HAS LANDED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

LARRY FINLEY OF THE MIDAMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE VINTAGE BOMBER WILL BE ON DISPLAY AND ALSO TAKING AREA RESIDENTS ON FLIGHTS ABOVE THE CITY:

THE B-29 NICKNAMED “FIFI” WILL FLY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MORNINGS.

FINLEY SAYS THAT IS AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE FOR VETERANS WHO SERVED ON THE AIRCRAFT:

BESIDES THE B-29, THE AIR MUSEUM IS HOSTING A BIG BAND DANCE ON SATURDAY NIGHT:

THE COMMEMORATIVE AIR FORCE FLEW “FIFI” INTO SIOUX CITY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

PROCEEDS FROM THE EVENT BENEFIT STEM EDUCATION EFFORTS.