SOUTH SIOUX OPENS EAST 29TH EXTENSION

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS OPENED A NEW MAJOR ROADWAY THAT CONNECTS THE CARDINAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH VETERANS DRIVE.

MAYOR ROD KOCH HELPED DEDICATE THE NEW EAST 29TH STREET EXTENSION LEADING TO FREEDOM PARK AND FLATWATER CROSSING:

THE NEW AREA.

THE MAYOR SAYS THERE ARE ALSO NEW WALKING TRAILS ALONG THE EXTENSION, WHICH SHOULD BE A POPULAR FEATURE FOR RESIDENTS:

IT'S WALKING PATHS.

KOCH SAYS THE EXTENSION WILL GIVE BETTER ACCESS TO CARDINAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HELP ALLEVIATE TRAFFIC PROBLEMS AT 29TH AND G STREET IN TIME FOR THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR.