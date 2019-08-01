TRAIN DERAILS NEAR HULL, IOWA

Authorities in Sioux County are investigating a trail derailment that occurred Wednesday night near the town of Hull.

The Sioux County Sheriff says the derailment occurred on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway around 8:30pm five miles northwest of Hull.

23 cars of the 83 car train derailed.

The train cars consisted of refrigerated, tank, freight and rock cars.

The specific contents of the derailed cars is unknown and being assessed.

No injuries were reported.

PICTURE BY SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF DRONE