IOWA LOTTERY REPORTS RECORD YEAR OF SALES

The Iowa Lottery has posted record results for fiscal 2019, which ended June 30.

Lottery officials say sales, prizes to players and retail commissions all set records for the year.

Preliminary figures released Wednesday show the generated a record $92.8 million in proceeds to state causes.

The sales record was $390.9 million, while prizes to players totaled a record $241.9 million.

Lottery sales commissions to the retail locations that sell its tickets totaled $25.4 million.

The unaudited results show that sales increased 5.4% from the previous year.

Scratch-game sales in Iowa have set records each year since fiscal 2015 and did so again this past year: $250.6 million.