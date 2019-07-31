FLOOD DAMAGED NEBRASKA BRIDGE REOPENS

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened a bridge that had been repaired after being damaged by spring flooding.

The US-highway 275/Nebraska-92 bridge west of the Elkhorn River reopened with flagging operations to continue during daylight hours for up to three weeks.

Both lanes have been closed since March 15th for 139 days and the cost of repairs totaled $3.5 million dollars

The original structure was 80 feet long with a single span, but the new structure is a 210-foot long, 3 -pan bridge.