SIOUXLAND PROGRESSIVE WOMEN TO HOST DEMOCRATIC SENATE FORUM

Siouxland Progressive Women will host a forum Tuesday featuring three Democratic candidates running to replace Republican U.S Senator Joni Ernst.

Michael Franken, a retired admiral from Northwest Iowa; Kimberly Graham, an Indianola attorney; and Eddie Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, will participate.

They will answer questions on health care and social security, the environment, the economy, education, gun control, immigration, and agriculture.

A fourth candidate Theresa Greenfield will not be able to attend.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Delta Hotel Conference Center in South Sioux City at 11:30 a.m.

A reservation is required.